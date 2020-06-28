Ida Odinga graces Betty Kyallo’s relaunch of her posh beauty parlour

Former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo on Saturday relaunched her high-end salon Flair by Betty at a new more spacious location on a two-storey building along Rose Avenue in Kilimani.

The occasion was graced by Ida Odinga as the chief guest. Other notable guests in attendance included radio presenter Jalang’o, who was the emcee, and media personality Shiksha Arora.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed an all-white high-end two-storey mansion with well-manicured lawns on either side of the main door.

Its interior is well designed with an array of Betty’s photos, her daughter’s, Ivanna and her sister’s, Gloria, all wearing different kind of hairstyles.

What a good day it was as we launched Flair By Betty. Thank you so much Mama Ida Odinga for gracing our event as our Chief Guest❤️Most of all Thankful to God pic.twitter.com/WFkYP5F8Rx — Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) June 27, 2020

MORE SPACIOUS

Betty recently revealed on her YouTube channel, Betty Kyalo Lately, that she was upgrading her business venture to a more spacious and luxurious location.

She added that she had worked so hard to ensure that her clients get the best salon experience.

“The last few days have been hectic and when I finally launch the saloon, I will just look for a place and just go and relax, just pat myself on the back,” she said.

“I have not been sleeping well, I have been having anxiety, I wake in the middle of the night and wonder if everything is going to be alright,” she went on.

In an interview two weeks ago with Jalang’o, Betty revealed that the salon is fully furnished with a massage parlour, a private VIP room for women, a barbershop and a kids salon.

“I wanted the children to have a place where they can colour and get entertained,” she said then.

CELEBRITY SALON

At Flair by Betty, customers are also served with tea, juice, wine, or a drink of their choice while being attended to.

In a previous interview, Betty, said that, contrary to public perception, her salon is not a celebrity salon.

“It’s not a celebrity salon. It’s open to everyone and we made it feel like home once you visit,” she said.

Betty and Jalang’o recently left their lucrative jobs at Mediamax Network Limited.

At the moment, Betty posts videos on her YouTube channel and has garnered an impressive following of almost 100,000 subscribers. Her videos also get an average of 50,000 views each.