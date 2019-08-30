I snoop into Jua Cali’s dms, wife confesses

Genge artiste Jua Cali’s wife, Lilly Asigo, on Friday disclosed that she sometimes checks her husband’s inbox messages just to see what is happening.

The mother of three said that she had to ask for his password in order to always know who is trying to come in between the two as she tries to deal with his stardom.

Speaking to Citizen TV, she said that the singer, however, does not have her social media passwords.

“Just because he doesn’t post me every day, it doesn’t mean that there is something wrong with our marriage. I have access to his (Jua Cali) DMs (direct messages) but he doesn’t have access to mine because he has never asked,” said Asigo.

FAITHFUL

She added that when someone tells you they are faithful, you trust them, but sometimes people like her need evidence.

“When you go to the DMs, you read and weigh them and see if you will answer, leave them or question why a fan is insisting on talking to him,” she said.

The two have been married for six years and have three children.