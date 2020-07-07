I did not steal Frankie from Maureen Waititu – Corazon

Nairobi socialite Corazon Kwamboka and fitness instructor Frankie Just Gym It (Frank Kiarie) have addressed claims that Corazon was the reason that Frankie separated with his baby mama Maureen Waititu.

Maureen and Frankie called it quits in 2019 without disclosing the reason behind their breakup.

A few months late, pictures of Frankie and Corazon hanging out together emerged on social media, fuelling rumours that the two were an item.

Nairobi News last week exclusively broke the story that Frankie was the father of Corazon’s unborn child.

But now according to Frankie, he and Maureen separated because of other reasons.

“Maureen and I had our differences, and it is not something we tried to fix once but throughout our relationship. We were not necessarily happy at that time. So we figured it was best for us to go our separate ways,” said Frankie.

He says he met Corazon after he had already broken up with the mother of his two children.

Blogger Edgar Obare

“We met last year in July, and we were both going through tough times in our lives. We were both out of relationships, it was a sensitive time,” said Frankie during a live session with blogger Edgar Obare.

“We just started talking, it was not as if we had planned to get into a relationship. She was entering the fitness world and I was in the fitness world. So I guess we had so much in common that things just catapulted into something else.”

When they (Frankie and Corazon) decided to get serious with their relationship, they said they were both single.

“People saying I ruined his family. That is not true,” stated Corazon.

“I know a lot of people think that but it is totally false, I mean we met way after I broke up with Maureen, so that had nothing to do with it. It’s just that we found something that we never actually planned to fall into it,” added Frankie.

“The general public did not see that we had troubles, because they used to see us on our YouTube channel and there you see a perfect couple, but they did not know what was happening behind closed doors.”

Frankie says the reason they opted to keep their relationship a secret is because they did not want to get any backlash. However, they are now happy together.

“When I told him I was pregnant he was like okay, what are we going to do, and we agreed. He did not react negatively, we were all mature about it. Bringing a child to the world is the responsibility ya watu wawili,” said Corazon.

“I wanted to know what he thinks and how he feels before I made a decision. It was not planned, it was a surprise. We had just found something beautiful and we did not want any backlash about it so we decided to keep it to ourselves for a while.”

Corazon and Frankie are expecting their first child together.