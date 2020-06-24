I also felt ugly, Wahu tells teenagers

Kenyan singer Wahu Kagwi has, for the first time, shared about her teenage life and her battle with self-esteem.

In a post on Instagram, the wife of musician Nameless said she never thought she would amount to anything in life as she felt ugly and unintelligent.

In a message to her younger self, Wahu assured herself that everything would be ok with God by her side.

As a message to her teenage fans, the mother of two asked them not to take the negative thoughts “that the devil throws to them”.

She said that God had their backs, and that he would take care of them.

“As a teenager and into my early twenties, I had terrible self-esteem issues. I felt ugly, unintelligent and unworthy of being loved. I never thought I’d amount to anything much in life. I wish I could go back in time and tell 17-year-old wahu that everything’s gonna be more than ok. That God is on her side and she will overcome. I dont know who needs to hear this but dont believe the lies the devil will throw your way. Gods got you young girl…Gods got you young man. And there’s nothing like being worthy of God’s love..no..his love is unconditional. It knows no religion, no “I’m good or im bad “…no “I dont deserve good things to happen to me “…no. And the bigger your test the bigger your testimony,” Wahu wrote on Instagram.