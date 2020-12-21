I ain’t living your life, Zari responds to Wema Sepetu

FROM LEFT: Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu, Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platinumz and Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

Diamond Platnumz’s Ugandan socialite baby mama Zari Hassan has hit back at Diamond former girlfriend Wema Sepetu.

About a month ago, Sepetu revealed that Zari’s first pregnancy with Diamond allegedly left her with so much pain that lasted a year long.

She claimed that Zari had lived the life she had always wished for with her then ex-boyfriend.

In a rejoinder on her Instagram page, Zari however denied living anyone else’s life apart from her own.

The mother of four added that she lives her own life as God planned it.

“No darling, I ain’t living your life!!!! I’m living my life according to God’s plan. Smh! 🤪😂,” Zari wrote.

She further questioned Wema on what was stopping her from living her life.

“Wait a second, what’s stopping you from living your life, I mean your REAL life? Smh!!!! #ToWhomItmayConcern Kuna mtu ati naiishi Maisha yake 🤣🤣🤣 smh!

Babe im a hustler… ‘Take notes’!,” she added.