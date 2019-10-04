Hussein Mohammed catches top editors off guard as he quits Citizen TV

Veteran Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed has quit the Royal Media Service (RMS)-owned station after a decade.

The anchor announced his exit on his social media pages. He, however, did not give any information on where he was heading.

He hosts Newsnight show on Tuesday night.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he tweeted.

It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon. — Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) October 4, 2019

Sources said senior editors at RMS were caught off guard by the Friday morning announcement.

“We (editors) are also not aware. We saw it for the first time (on social media),” said a senior editor at Citizen TV.

He joined Citizen TV in 2008 and since then his professionalism and demeanor have raised his profile both nationally and internationally.

Away from all the glare of the camera and plush TV studios, Mohammed is a family man. He got married in 2014 to Malyun at a traditional Islamic ceremony held inside Masjid Nur in South C.

He follows other top anchors who have left the station including Fred Indimuli, Janet Mbugua, Anne Kiguta and Terryanne Chebet, among others.