Ex-husband reviving lost love with actress ‘Shiro’ after divorce

A man who recently announced his divorce with former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri, popularly known for her role as ‘Shiro’, has had a change of heart.

Titus Wagithomo is now intent on reviving his marriage, just four days after announcing on Facebook that he was fed up with Shiro and was calling it quits.

A seemingly frustrated Wagithomo had explained the circumstances leading to their split, including Shiro’s unavailability since the gained celebrity status.

“Why am I using Facebook? My marriage is over. So painful I swear. I saw it coming though, Success causes absenteeism, lack of bonding and lack of family time. Why did I imagine we will last forever? We are both artists. It’s normal. It doesn’t work” Wagithomo wrote.

He however quickly pulled down the post but not after fans had taken screenshots.

Things must have changed since then and he says he’s now working at saving the relationship.

“At times not everything works. We have our ups and downs, which is normal. I may have acted out of the feeling I had at that time but it’s something we are handling,” Wagithomo explained.

On Sunday, Nyce took to her Instagram posting; “I have a lot to say, but not the time to tell it. I guess life goes on, Of God Are many.”