Huduma Centers across the country catch ‘Jerusalema challenge’ fever
It was a battle of who had the best moves on the dance floor as a section of staff members in various Huduma centres in the country took part in the ‘Jerusalema challenge’.
Standing outside their offices, the employees jammed to the popular song as they imitated the dancing choreography of the song.
The song Jerusalema was sung and released this year by South African singer Master KG, featuring the voice of South African songstress Nomcebo.
He later started the challenge which has gone viral globally.
Watch the videos below.
#JerusalemaDanceChallenge by Huduma centre staffs , Isiolo Kenya @HudumaKenya pic.twitter.com/BxbwMZ1cql
— THE DUKE OF ISIOLO (KHK) (@Happy_kulayo) October 6, 2020
Huduma Centre Samburu pulled out an epic one. Pure blend of culture and modern #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. #CSWeek2020
^JO. pic.twitter.com/yknTG4lx91
— Huduma Kenya (@HudumaKenya) October 8, 2020
Good morning from Huduma centre Bungoma. It's a #JerusalemaChallenge as they mark the #CSWeek2020 @HudumaKenya pic.twitter.com/y7r5FdfWnx
— BungomaDigital (@BungomaDigital) October 8, 2020
I love Kenya. #CSWeek2020 #JerusalemaDanceChallenge https://t.co/hRsJdDxKcY
— Galgallo Guyo (@GalgalloG_Dergo) October 7, 2020