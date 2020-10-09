Huduma Centers across the country catch ‘Jerusalema challenge’ fever

Staff members of Huduma Center in Bungoma take part in the viral 'Jerusalema challenge'. PHOTO | COURTESY

Staff members of Huduma Center in Bungoma take part in the viral 'Jerusalema challenge'. PHOTO | COURTESY





It was a battle of who had the best moves on the dance floor as a section of staff members in various Huduma centres in the country took part in the ‘Jerusalema challenge’.

Standing outside their offices, the employees jammed to the popular song as they imitated the dancing choreography of the song.

The song Jerusalema was sung and released this year by South African singer Master KG, featuring the voice of South African songstress Nomcebo.

He later started the challenge which has gone viral globally.

Watch the videos below.