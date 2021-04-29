Huddah’s ex charged with Sh1.5 billion Covid-19 relief fraud in US





Socialite Huddah Monroe’s ex-boyfriend Apocalypse Bella is among three people who were arrested in the US and charged in a scheme to get Sh1.5 billion in Covid-19 relief loans.

According to a press release sent out by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, the three men; Apocalypse Bella, Mackenzy Toussaint, and Amos Mundendi were charged with trying to obtain government-guaranteed loans designed to provide relief to small businesses during the pandemic.

The three men were involved in the scheme to submit fraudulent applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and to at least one company which processes loan applications under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program in order to get the sum amount.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendants, in this case, are charged with fraudulently securing loans intended to help honest small businesses and their employees deal with the pandemic’s economic effects,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in the statement.

Bella, 36, was arrested last month in Virginia. Toussaint, 39, and Mundendi, 32, are expected to be presented before a magistrate judge in Texas on Friday.

All three men are facing one count of conspiracy, one count of major fraud against the United States, and one count of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.

He calls himself the “Self-Made, Self Paid Millionaire” on social media, and yes, he looks like he lives the real millionaire lifestyle.

It is not clear yet if Bella, the man who in 2015 was behind Huddah’s lavish lifestyle, is actually a Congolese or a Ugandan.

In 2015, he posted a photo of Huddah on his social media account with an affectionate message, “I’m trying to see how deep you are and believe me shorty I ain’t talking about no intimate conversational wanna see if I can make you reach things unobtainable when I peek into your nature.”