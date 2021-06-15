Huddah Munroe: Chris Kirubi updated my airticket to first class





Huddah Monroe has paid tribute to fallen businessman Chris Kirubi, revealing he once upgraded her air ticket to first class, and also inspired her to start her business namely Huddah Cosmetics.

Kirubi passed on at his Nairobi home on Monday after a long illness aged 80 and the socialite turned entrepreneur recalls he once chanced on him in a flight.

“This man used to see me in Business Class, in almost all my travels. In NBO(Nairobi), there’s no first-class lounge so y’all sit there in Biz (read business) Class lounge waiting for the Emirates flight. When he asked what I do for a living, I didn’t have an answer. He proceeded to upgrade me to first class,” she wrote on social media.

Huddah, 29, says Chris one day asked her what she does for a living, but she did not answer.

They would talk during their travels, and Kirubi inspired her to start her cosmetic business from those talks.

“We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people. And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she wrote.

In 2018, Huddah posted on her Insta stories that she always wanted to marry Kirubi.