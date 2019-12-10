How the second edition of Mugithi Festivals went down – PHOTOS

Last Saturday Mugithi fans were treated to the second edition of the Mugithi Festivals which was held at the Barclays Sport Club on Thika road.

The event, which mainly focuses on celebrating the Agikuyu culture, went down without a hitch as hundreds of fans were treated to lots of music, food, drinks and an ultimately good time despite the rain.

Samidoh, Loise Kim, Jose Gatutura, Mike Rua, Kareh B, Ngaruiya Junior and Kajei Slim, treated their fans to thrilling performances that left them wanting more, even as they danced away to the break of dawn.

Although all the performing artistes thrilled the crowd, it was the trio of Mike Rua, Kareh B and Gatutura of the Thie okiomaga hit who appeared to work up the crowd more.