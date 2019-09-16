How the Henny Code Party went down – PHOTOS

Hennessy Kenya on Sunday held its third invite only Code Henny Party at Lava Latte on a night of live performances from various local acts.

First to take to the stage was former Camp Mullah member, Miss Karun, who thrilled the crowd with her new soft sound that stands in the intersection of alt-RnB.

She performed some of her latest jams like Glow Up, Roses.

Rapper Steph Kapela brought an exciting energy as he performed a number tunes from his FreeSteph EP.

Kapela performance was backed up by his skimpily dressed female dancer who kept the crowd worked up.

The nights entertainment transformed from the urban contemporary music to the gengetone when Ochunglo Familly took to stage.

Notable media personalities such as Serah Teshana, Teen Republic host Martin Kimathi, as well as influencers were also in attendance.

Hip Hop Connoisseur Budha Blazze hosted the party.

According to Hennessy PR lead, Lucia Musau, the Code Henny Party, which was started in 2017, is Hennessy artistry platform that brings together some of the most talented artistes on stage for an eclectic mix of musical talents.

These artistic encounters bring out sounds that create engaging parties accessible by invitation only.

“The Hennessy artistry events are more than music concerts. Each event offers complete sight, sound and taste sensations in a combination rarely to be found in one music event,” Musau said.