How the curtains came down on Infinix ‘Beat Ya Campo’ singing competition

The University of Nairobi was brought to a standstill on Friday night despite the rains currently being experienced in the city as the third edition of the Infinix ‘Beat Ya Campo’ singing competition took a grand bow.

The inter-campus event aimed at identifying and supporting potential stars among the students with great musical talent saw top Kenyan musicians attend the event.

The event hosted amazing performances from Khaligraph, Juacali, Sailors, Fena, Nadia, Bensoul and Ochunglo Family.

Infinix Kenya Brand Manager Zhiang Qiang said the competition was anchored on bringing the talented students a step close to their dreams by providing them with platforms and offering opportunities to them who represent the ‘future’.

“The next generation of the Kenyan youth communicate majorly through music and if you check majority of them are very talented but they lack the suitable platforms to express their amazing talents and show to the world,” said Qiang.

OVERALL WINNER

The overall winner will sign a recording deal through Boomplay music, a digital music service developed by Tecno Mobile which aims to build the largest and most sustainable digital music ecosystem in Africa.

The talent search is in partnership with the local top music, entertainment platforms including Boomplay and Vskit, with a mission to select and support the potential stars among the students with great musical talent.

Participants won various prizes including the latest Infinix smartphone; Infinix S5, Sh10,000, brand new TV from Syinix, 50 per cent coupon from infinixmall, a hamper from Boomplay among others.

During the same event, Infinix Kenya launched their latest S5 and S5 Lite in Kenya.