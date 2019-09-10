How Kenyans, as expected, took over Nyege Nyege festival in Uganda – PHOTOS + VIDEO

Evidently, The Bell Jamz stage at Nyege Nyege is not well designed and lit to match other sections at the festival but believable, the vibe it is creating is irresistible.

The stage was graced by people of different calibres especially those who were finding it hard to blend into Boutiq Electroniq and the deejaying style of Music on other stages.

However, Kenyans could not cease to show their presence when the DJ took to house Music at the Bell Jamz stage.

As the DJ continued to play various number from Uganda and Kenya, the mood was euphoric when the music took to old Kenyan vibes that when the Kenyans heard Mr. Googz and Vinnie Banton – Githurai they stormed the stage and danced to their knees.

The 2019 Nyege Nyege Festival has attracted revellers from all over the world, including the East African region. Groups of people from different countries are seen holding their national flags while enjoying the festival.

Some Kenyans used the popular phrase Wamlambez to identify their compatriots in a foreign land.