How K1 Klub House’s 21st birthday bash went down – PHOTOS

K1 Klub House already had an emoji of their the logo many years before the arrival of the internet.

It was of a yellow smiley sun donning cool sunglasses, perhaps the future was so bright it was hurting its eyes.

MINI FESTIVAL

K1 Club House last weekend celebrated 21 years of bringing happiness to Nairobi revelers through a three-day mini festival.

The vibrant bar in partnership with KBL, through its flagship brand Tusker, held the festivities as they sought to entertain both local and international revelers who visit the country over the festive season.

The three-day festival put together a lineup of artistes and DJs drawn from different music genres to celebrate the great 90s and 2000s.

Rapper Fena Gitu, H_art the Band performed during the Nai’fest Special Birthday Edition on Friday, Gogosimo and Gravitti Band headlined the Saturday Social Special Edition while Eric Wainaina, Nameless, DJ Adrian, DJ Hypnotique, CNG and the Untamed Band brought the Sunday Flea Market and the Karibu Party to a close.

Speaking during the famous Sunday Flea Market, Sammy Kahama, Group Director of Kahama, said the artistes who preformed have been part of their family and have in one way or another impacted the business and have walked the journey together with them.

“The story of K1 cannot be told without recognizing our strong relationship with East African Breweries. This is why we are celebrating our 21st birthday together with Tusker to mark our past accomplishments and anticipate a future of more entertainment that shapes and celebrates authentic Nairobi culture,” said Mr Kahama.

TOP DESTINATIONS

Since inception, K1’s value proposition has been to provide fresh, creative and innovative entertainment experiences that keep customers going back for more at the outlet.

Uber, the ride hailing company, recently released a report that showed Aga Khan Hospital and K1 Klub House as the top destinations.

One of their products, Pitcher and Butch showcases an unrivalled reggae nights on Thursdays, the mecca of the urban Rastafarians at heart.

They have a Round Box at K1, a space fashioned as a restaurant-cum-theatre with wooden chairs and tables, a balconied floor up, that hosts movies from a big screen on Mondays and football matches on days.

The clubs focus on long-term relationships is demonstrated by the iconic wooden structure that gave K1 Klub House.

Its name is an emblem of friendship, fun, happiness and freedom and has retained its classic look, with décor that strongly shows the long relationship between K1 and Tusker.