How gospel artiste Holy Dave turned his cooking hobby into business

Since the global outbreak of the coronavirus, governments around the world ordered its citizens to stay at home in effort to curb the spread of the virus.

While such directives have largely restricted normal activities for many, for some the prolonged stay indoors has aroused their creative juices.

CULINARY SKILLS

One such person is gospel artiste Holy Dave who has lately been showcasing his culinary skills to his fans online.

“I started cooking by mistake. Coronavirus came and then there I am. I’m like I wanna make a meal and I don’t have content for Instagram. So I’m like why don’t I take this one and a half-hour that I’m making this chicken and convert it into constructive time,” Holy Dave told Nairobi News.

And right there was born the idea of cooking and posting the whole process on his social media pages.

When he first baked and shared it on social media, many of his fans were surprised.

“People are wowed… that I’m a man and not a professional chef and I’m in the entertainment industry,” Holy Dave said.

His cooking skills have seen him become a topic of discussion on women Facebook pages.

FEELING THREATENED

While he’s wowing women with his cooking skills, men have not been that impressed with some even feeling threatened.

A few days ago, Holy Dave shared on his social media some screenshots of chats from his male fans who were asking him to give them a break with all his cooking.

“Eish, buda, utafanywa tuachwe sasa. Sasa Maina Kageni vile amekusifu asubuhi madam wote wataruka kwa page yako,” a fan told him after media radio presenter Maina Kageni acknowledged his skills during one of his morning shows on Classic 105 FM.

And in another strange incident, a restaurant stole one of Holy Dave’s food pictures and shared it on their social media as their own.

“A fan came across some pictures that looked familiar, he alerted me, and I was shocked to find that they had actually lifted pictures from my page. I think that is the highest insult to intellectual property. Anyway, I won’t press charges. The least they would have done is employ me as their master chef,” Holy Dave said jokingly.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

His social media posts have attracted the attention of individuals and companies. Some have already partnered with him while more are in talks with the Financial Modelling expert.

“We already have partners on board, and we are holding a discussion with many others,” he told Nairobi News.

Fans, on their part, have asked the artiste to start a cookery show on TV.

The artiste is however not receptive to this idea, saying he’s not sure the TV show is the way to go.

What he is sure of is that what he started on Instagram will be something big as he is in consultation with his advisory team.

“I’m consulting my team to see where to take this because I’m a business mind and I see an opportunity in everything that comes my way. But there are also risks involved and I’m trying to calculate the risks and see if I can probably invest in something,” he said.