How Fena ‘Unleashed’ herself during her new album launch – PHOTOS

Kenyan rapper Fena Gitu at the weekend thrilled her fans with a sizzling live performance during the launch of her new Unleashed at the Junction Mall, Silo Parking Rooftop.

Fena stole the show after introducing her mother and sister on stage, sparking wild reaction from the crowd.

TOP ARTISTES

The rapper also hosted a number of top Kenyan artistes to the release of her much-awaited sophomore album.

Le Band, Chris Kaiga, Mayonde, Elani and the Dynamiques band are among the top artistes who treated the fans to electrifying performances.

Speaking at the event Fena said her new album represents a new age and that it introduces a transformation of her style and sound.

15-TRACK ALBUM

The new 15-track album covers different themes ranging from love, women, ambition, leadership and the city’s vibrance.

The album also includes works of several producers.

Fena, who has become a brand over the years, broke into the limelight with her hit Fenamenal Woman in 2009 and later Doing her thing tho.

She has since become an obsession in the country and beyond.