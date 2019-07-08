How Ethic scuffle almost ruined a nearly perfect Koroga Festival – PHOTOS

One of the biggest stars of contemporary African music on Sunday performed at the 26th edition of Koroga Festival at Tatu City.

Femi Kuti, scion of the family of the legendary Nigerian Afrobeat founder Fela Kuti, wowed the crowd at the jam-packed event as the headline act at the event, which celebrates African art and culture.

Fans of the Bang Bang hit maker went home with fond memories of his vibrant showmanship, full-blooded sound and performance.

The Grammy Award nominee combined the finest in African genres like highlife along with jazz, funk and also brought the music into a contemporary setting with the infusion of hip-hop and house music.

Apart from Femi Kuti, Jua Cali also left Genge music lovers spell bound with a great performance.

Samidoh similarly moved the revelers as he sang some of his Mugithi hits which had the crowd doing the famous ‘Mugithi train’ move, as were Them Mushrooms.

The new venue did not deter the fans who turned up in large numbers in what was reminiscent of days when the event used to be held at Carnivore grounds.

ETHNIC CONFRONTATION

To ensure a seamless movement in and out of Tatu City, the organizers partnered with SWVL, Bolt (Taxify) and Citti Hoppa Next to ferry people to and from the venue.

However, on Saturday, which was the event’s day one, the festival was marred by a violent confrontation between members of Ethic Entertainment and security personnel at the event.

The artistes claim members of their team DJ, a hypeman, Zilla (rapper) and their driver were thoroughly beaten up by K9 Security guards and ended up in hospital.

Details of what led to the confrontation remain scanty, although a witness said hell broke loose when the group, after performing and thanking the organisers, returned to the stage after 15 minutes and disrupted the show.

The DJ was forced to switch of his music and scamper for safety with his laptop as scuffle between the security personnel and the group ensued.

The day’s emcee could be heard calling out for calm and order.

You have heard of the Ethic drama with Koroga, here is a small small video. Be the judge pic.twitter.com/JuQFcezDsA — Social Experiment (@MediaMK) July 7, 2019

LEGAL REDRESS

After the shocking incident, Ethic Entertainment threatened to sue the event organizers, stating that they have reported the matter to Ruiru Police Station and obtained an OB number OB:84/06/07/2019.

In a series of tweets they shared on Twitter, Ethic also said they will be suing Koroga Festival and K9 Security for harassment for damages.

“We want to state that we will be seeking legal redress as we need due compensation for our medical bills etal. As we push Kenyan music to the world we hope that one day, Kenyan artists will one day be treated the same as artists from other countries,” read part of the thread.

Videos of the drama, which have been doing the rounds on social media, show the artistes scuffling with the security team.

The artistes also posted a video of themselves receiving treatment in hospital.

Koroga Festival organizers and K9 Security are yet to comment on the matter.

The incident happened just five months after another member SWAT was allegedly caught red-handed in a company of an accomplice trying to break into a neighbour’s house late at night.