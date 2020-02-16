How Buju Banton serenaded Kenyan reggae fans with love

The long-awaited Buju Banton show in Kenya finally went down at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Saturday night.

After some curtain raisers by select reggae DJs, led by MC Teargas, DJ Juan, Njambi Koikai and Technics, Buju Banton and the Shiloh Band took to the stage at exactly 12:30am performed for three straight hours as reggae fans sang along to the songs like Destiny, Hills and Valleys, Time and Place amongst others.

At some point, Buju Banto brought Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine on stage to perform their new collabo titled African Freedom Fighters.

Mike Kamau was one of the fans who was overjoyed to see the reggae and dancehall legend perform live for the first time in Nairobi.

“We had been waiting for this show for a very long time and Buju didn’t disappoint. He gave us three hours of pure niceness and I am very happy to have witnessed this. There were no incidences of theft and I must say the organisers did everything right to ensure the show was a success. We hope to see more of this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Buju Banton’s show done and dusted, word on the streets is that dancehall artiste Popcaan is scheduled to perform in Nairobi in September.