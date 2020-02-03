How Ballantine’s & Boiler Room True event went down

Ballantine’s and Boiler Room’s True Music show treated Gengetone fans to their second edition in Kenya on the eve of last weekend.

The event, which was making a return after a two-year hiatus, attracted a star-stud line-up of artistes, which included Ochungulo Family, Boondocks Gang, Femi One, and Rico Gang.

THRILLING PERFORMANCES

All gave thrilling performances to the revelers who danced to their latest music and mixes from DJ Lyta, DJ Kalonje and DJ Tryce.

“The gengetone genre is pushing boundaries, challenging the norm and their audiences are positively responding. We are glad that through the Ballantine’s X Boiler Room True Music partnership, we are able spotlight such talents and help showcase them on a global platform,” said event organizer, Tom Elton, who is also the Global Head of Music, and Ballantine’s.

Elton also took cognizance of Sheng slang that has played a huge role in propelling the Gengetone music to popularity despite being about a year ago since it was introduced to the Kenyan showbiz.

“Their use of the Swahili slang Sheng in their lyrics, adds to the artistes’ authenticity in staying true to their roots which appeals to their audiences and is part of what our project advocates for,” Elton said.

In its 2018 debut in Kenya, Ballantine’s True Music event, featured artistes with a variety of sounds ranging from afro-house, electro dance and hip-hop. The 2020 edition opted to focus on the currently trending Gengetone genre.

Boiler Room event is known for showcasing, pioneering artistes changing their local music scenes.

The event, whose location is usually undisclosed and only revealed closer to event day, was held at the International Casino Complex, Nairobi.

The next True Music event will be in Bogota, Colombia in February 2020.

Ballantine’s is a popular Scotch whiskey in Europe and the world whereas Boiler Room is an independent music platform and cultural curator which aims at promoting club culture to the wider world, on screen and in real life though parties, film and video.

The two brands started their partnership in 2013 and have so far explored and celebrated the stories of more than 30 local music scenes from across three different continents.