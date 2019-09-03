How Arrow Bwoy’s debut album launch went down – PHOTOS

Kenyan dancehall sensation Ali Yusuf popularly known as Arrow Bwoy launched his long-awaited debut album titled Hatua over the weekend in Nairobi.

The all night event attracted hundreds of Arrow Bwoy’s fans as well as several Kenyan celebrities who showed up to accord the Digi Digi hitmaker support.

The 15-track album comprises of solo projects as well as both Kenyan and international collabos.

Among the featured artistes in the album are the likes of Jamaican stars Demarco And Cecile, Mayorkun (Nigeria), Fena Gitu and Wyre.

The album was mastered by Musyoka and produced by local gifted producers Vicky Pondis, Teddy B, Jack on the Beat and Ilogos.

The event was hosted by MC Jalang’o and those present were treated to performances from Arrow Bwoy himself, Fena Gitu, Naiboi, Masauti, Nadia Mukami, H_art the Band, Brown Mauzo, Shiphie and Otile Brown.

It was also an emotional night for Arrow Bowy who performed for his mother for the first time, as he brought her on stage to thank her for continue support of his music journey.

The album is available on Boomplay.