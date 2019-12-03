How Arrow Bwoy made the third edition of Neon Rave his own party

The festive season is indeed here. Last weekend, Nairobi witnessed a beehive of parte after parte kind of activities.

It all started with the three-day cocktail festivals on Friday at the Dari Restaurant in Karen.

Then there was the Nai Festival held on Saturday at the Ngong Race Course.

On the same day, the two-day Koroga Festival’s 28th edition also went down at the Bomas of Kenya.

But that was not all. In Thika town, Tusker Lite hosted the third edition of the Neon Rave Party at the Garage Bar.

Revelers were entertained by Thirty Three Beats DJ, alongside Kenyan dancehall sensation Arrow Bwoy who gave a terrific performance of his latest album Hatua.

RAVE PARTIES

Speaking to Nairobi News, Ms Barbra King’ori Brand Manager Premium Beers KBL said, Tusker Lite has been staging several rave parties across the country to familiarize the brand as it interacts with its clients.

“Tusker Lite is all about giving our consumers an edge and at the same time delivering a sense of discovery as we revolutionize the party scenes in Kenya through our neon race party activations,” Barbra said.

This was the third Tusker Lite Neon Rave party of its kind following similar events at Mint Lounge in Bamburi-Mombasa and at Club 1824 in Nairobi.