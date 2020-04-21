Homicide unit takes over Ruth Matete late husband’s case

Detectives from the DCI’s Homicide unit on Tuesday questioned Gospel musician Ruth Matete for hours on the death of her husband and fellow pastor John Apewajoye.

They interrogated her at the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations following summons last week.

The detectives also went to Ms Matete’s home in Athi River, Machakos County to collect evidence to establish events that preceded Apewajoye’s death.

Ms Matete was accompanied by her father Mr Abel Amunga, lawyer Mr Robert Odanga and a female friend.

Mr Odanga told journalists that his client was asked to narrate events that led to the gas cylinder accident earlier reported as the cause of her husband’s death.

POST-MORTEM

Meanwhile, Apewajoye’s post-mortem has been postponed to Thursday.

Nairobi News has established Bellevue South Hospital, the facility accused of mishandling him when he was hospitalised after the accident, sought to have an independent pathologist present during the examination that will take place at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary in Nairobi.

Any other parties with interests in the case will also be allowed to present independent pathologists.

Apewajoye, a Nigerian, died in hospital after sustaining burns in the couple’s house at Great Wall Gardens Estate in Athi River.

The gas cylinder incident on March 30 was initially described as an accident by DCI detectives based at Athi River Police Station.

It occurred on March 30 and he died on April 11, almost two weeks later.

In her statement on the accident, Ms Matete said Apewajoye was initially taken to Shallom Hospital and later transferred to Bellevue South and admitted to the high dependency unit.

On April 5, she said, he developed complications and was referred to KNH, where a nurse questioned Bellevue’s decision to admit a burns patient for a week knowing well that the hospital did not have a burns unit.

Ms Matete said KNH told them that Apewajoye had not been receiving enough water at Bellevue South, and that this led to his kidney failure.