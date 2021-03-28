Homeboyz Radio sacks Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme over controversial remarks





Homeboyz Radio has sacked three of its radio presenters with immediate effect.

A statement released by parent company Radio Africa Group on Saturday indicates termination of this trio, namely Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru commonly known as DJ Joe Mfalme, and Neville Muasya comes in the wake of a comprehensive review of the comments they made on air on the station on Thursday morning and their subsequent suspension from employment.

“Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by this action to terminate their services as it is the right thing to do,” explained Homeboyz Radio General Manager Somoina Kimonjino in a statement.

The sacking comes a day after the three presenters were suspended for uttering what was perceived as controversial comments that appeared to demean a woman who was thrown off a building after she reportedly refused a man’s advances.

Kimanjino says the subject of discussion had not been cleared or approved by the company.

“The comments of said erstwhile employees were neither authorized, approved nor cleared with the company nor was the subject discussed and or authorized by the company’s senior leadership. We are deeply disappointed in their conduct.”

The radio station has further stated its policies did not condone any kind of violence or abuse perpetrated on the basis of gender, affirming that the three were found culpable going by the way they carried themselves during their show last week.

The three presenters are said to have discussed an incident where Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, 20, was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she reportedly met on Facebook.

Shaffie Weru is one of the most popular radio presenters in the country. He has worked at Radio Africa Group for more than a decade, having initially started off at Kiss FM.

The Communications Authority of Kenya has since fined Homeboyz Radio Sh1 million and suspended the breakfast show for six months for violating programming requirements.