Homa Bay town at standstill as Akothee visits

Activities in Homa Bay town were brought to a standstill on Monday afternoon when singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee made a grand entry into the town.

Her intentions was to get into a local supermarket to promote food products and a local airline.

Akothee’s acts including moving around in a car branded “Madam Boss” and having heavily built men as bodyguards by her side could not go unnoticed by people who were around town including mama mbogas.

Locals chased the entertainer into a local supermarket where she was to promote the food products.

SHUT ITS DOORS

People abandoned their businesses to go after Akothee who was walking into a supermarket.

Her entry into the town forced the supermarket that she got into to shut its doors to control the huge crowd that was gathering around.

“Nyaka wane ma wawuo gi Madam Boss. (We must see and talk to madam boss),” the crowd shouted as they tried to force their way into the supermarket.

But the management of the retail shop remained steadfast to have it shut until Akothee left.

The supermarket was closed for about 15 minutes allowing the singer to complete her business.