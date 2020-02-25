Holy Dave leaves Bambika

Holy Dave, the host of Bambika show on Citizen TV, has announced that he is leaving the show.

The entertainer took to his social media to make the announcement and said he needed some time off to focus on his personal affairs, singling out his PhD thesis paper as a key factor.

“After careful consideration and soul-searching, I have made the decision to take a break from hosting Bambika on Citizen TV,” he posted on his Facebook page.

According to sources, Holy Dave has quit to concentrate on personal projects, which he has been working on.

Holy Dave together with his sister Joey Muthengi run Muthengi Foundation and sometimes he works as an adjunct lecturer in several universities.

Remarkable individuals

He, however, promised his fans something big he has been working on.

“The remarkable individuals who employ us have all had to get through a point in their lives when they needed to make a bold step that wasn’t necessarily sensible or popular to be able to achieve their dreams. I feel the time is right for me to take this step and launch my own thing,” he explained.

“It’s a bit difficult to try and work on this project and still maintain my role in the Bambika Show which needed at least four days of my week,” he explained.

He is also the man behind the Muthengi foundation created by him and his sister Joey Muthengi. He is also an MC, a financial consultant and runs a mentorship program.

Holy Dave is also a gospel artist with several songs to his name.

“As always, new music is coming your way,” he added.