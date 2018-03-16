Hip hop star Rick Ross. PHOTO | COURTESY

Rumors on the possible performance of hip hop star Rick Ross in Nairobi were put to rest Wednesday night after organisers of the second NRG Wave Concert confirmed that “The Biggest Boss” will come in April.

The ‘Hustlin’ hit maker will be the main act in the concert scheduled for April 28 at the Carnivore Grounds. He will perform along several local artistes.

A month ago, comedian Jalang’o took to Instagram and posted that the American rapper might hit the stage in Kenya.

“Yes! The boss himself will be in Kenya,” the comedian captioned the rapper’s picture.

Rick Ross is best known for his hit songs like “The Boss”, “Hustlin” “Push it” and “Speeding”.

In 2009, Ross founded the record label Maybach Music Group, on which he released his studio albums Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don’t (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (2014), Black Market (2015), and Rather You Than Me (2017).

Two weeks ago, Ross was taken ill after he was found unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth” when Florida officials responded to a distress call at his home but he has since been discharged and it is said that he is doing well.

