Hilton Nairobi General Manager John McAree (right) and Cyprian Ogoti of the Environmental Journalism Society of Kenya plants a tree at Nairobi’s central park to mark Hilton's centenary celebration. PHOTO | COURTESY

As part of activities to mark the centennial anniversary of international Hilton Hotels, its Kenyan brands joined hands in a bid to rehabilitate the neglected Nairobi Central Park.

Staff of the Hilton Nairobi, Double Tree by Hilton Hurlingham and Hilton Garden Inn JKIA converged at the park next to Uhuru Park and planted hundreds of trees to create awareness on the need to have a functional urban park in the city.

Hilton Hotel began its Kenyan operations in Nairobi on December 17th, 1969, operating a chain of hotels that included the famous Salt Lick Safari Lodge and the Taita Hills Lodge, 50 years after it launched its global brands.

Hilton Nairobi, its flagship hotel in the country, has been an icon in the city center for decades and the brand’s portfolio has since grown to include the Double Tree by Hilton Hurlingham and the Hilton Garden Inn JKIA.

Hilton Hotel Nairobi will be turning 50 in December.

The Hilton founded by Conrad Hilton in Cisco Texas started its global operations on May 31, 2019 and has evolved to become an iconic global brand with 17 world-class brands with more than 923,000 rooms in 113 countries.