Here’s how Davido is reclaiming his life

Nigerian singer, Davido has announced that he will be going on a personal sabbatical to help him keep away from social media and a section of people in his life.

Davido said on Instagram that, all his life, he has been putting other people’s needs first. That is now changing.

The musician said he had also changed his mobile phone number and requested the people who cannot reach not to try doing so.

“If you can’t reach me don’t reach me! I’ll contact you!! All my life I’ve put people before me….. I think it is time to actually live my life and take care of myself. I’ve changed my number!! I needed some cleansing to do LOVE Y’ALL,” wrote Davido.

Many of his fans including other celebrities appeared to support his decision telling him that self-care was important.

American rapper Ludacris replied, “Preach.”

Babeanimalatl wrote, “I just changed my number & Cut off a whole decade of people. I feel every f’ng word in this post. Self-love & self-care is hard for people with big selfless hearts. Took me too long to figure this out! I wish you & your family infinite peace, excellent health, love, protection & light.”

Kaylahoniwa said, “You deserve it pls rest,”

Twyse_16 commented, “It’s necessary sometimes.”

Irenejob stated, “We need you to be in the best state of mind and health to fulfil your purpose. You have done amazing OBO, even God wants you to be happy and healthy. I totally support this decision our Most Valuable Nigerian Youth.”

Odesope.olajide said, “Enjoy your peace king …. Thoroughly deserved.

Boujee.beni remarked, “Rest and take good care of yourself wish you a safe recovery love you.”