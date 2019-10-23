Here is why Lupita is one of the ‘most dangerous’ celebrities online

Award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has been named among the most dangerous celebrities online, according to McFee’s list.

Lupita came in at number five as one of the celebrities more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware in 2019.

Interest in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is believed to have placed Lupita that high in the list.

Actress Alexis Bledel of Gilmore Girls and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2019.

Trailing Bledel is talk show host James Corden, followed by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and actress Anna Kendrick ahead of Lupita in the top five.

The top 10 is completed by talk show star Jimmy Fallon, martial arts master Jackie Chan, the rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj and Marvel actress Tessa Thompson in that order.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links.

MALICIOUS LINKS

Bad actors will attach malware and malicious links to famous names, hoping fans searching for videos on the internet will fall victim.

McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for pirated content and always apply updated security fixes.

“Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cyber criminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content,” the company said in a statement.

Last year’s list was topped by actress Ruby Rose largely because of the hype around her playing Batwoman.