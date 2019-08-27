Here is Lulu Hassan’s baby girl at one

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan has shared a rare photo of her daughter on social media capturing the adorable baby in a white dress.

The mother of three posted the picture of her daughter to commemorate her birthday as she turns one today.

This is the first time Lulu has shared a picture of the latest addition to her family, revealing her full face to the public, although she is yet to disclose her name.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest one-year-old little girl we have ever known,” Lulu wrote.

Lulu and her husband Rashid Abdalla welcomed their daughter last year in August.

The couple had managed to keep the news under wraps for a while with Lulu making her pregnancy public eight days after giving birth.

The TV couple have been anchoring news together since August 2018.

The two also have two boys together Jibran and Irfan.

BIRTHDAY WISHES

Friends and professional colleagues showered the couple with warm birthday wishes for their baby.

“She’s such an angel! Happy birthday to her!” journalist Janet Mbugua said.

“Gosh what a beautiful angel you have,” media personality Grace Msalame wrote.

“MashaAllah Happy birthday,” Coast based chef Ali Mandhry commented.

“Aaaaaw. So adorable Happy 1st birthday sweetie pie,” fashion designer Bridget Shighadi stated.

“Omg happy birthday princess,” Actress Catherine Kamau remarked.

“You need to share the formula for getting baby girls after 2 boys because that’s where I’m at happiest birthday to her,” Joy Doreen Biira asked.