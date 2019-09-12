Here is Anerlisa’s wardrobe ‘blunder’ which has earned more jeers than cheers

A fashion decision by Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has earned her more criticism than praises from her online followers.

Anerlisa, a renowned fashionista known for dazzling her fans with impressive designs, appears to have missed the mark this time – at least this is according to her fans – with an evening gown she wore during her boyfriend’s birthday party in Zanzibar.

While attending Ben Pol’s birthday party Anerlisa chose to wear a mermaid shaped red dress that has a plunging neckline that boldly reveals sections of her breast.

“Birthday dinner look,” wrote Anerlisa Muigai on Instagram.

But its her somehow exposed bust that appears to have rattled her followers.

“Ungevaa tu bra….. But you look gud,” said maryjully.

“Duu avae tu sodiria,” wrote wao wa ukweli.

“Umependeza sana ila hayo maziwa ungevaa sidifia or ungeyafunika zaidi ya hapo, maaana ni marefu yamelala usingizi wa miaka … just being honest,” commented 1999madge.

“Nyonyo zimechoma picha,” said mutual Jacquelyn.

“Hzo nguo zna wenyewe tuachieni wenye sa sta zetyu,” replied queeneyez tz.

“Mmh hii nguo my dear cjaipenda hapo kifuani imekulet down,” said jenybeibe.