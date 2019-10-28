Here is a sneak preview of the new Kenyan movie ‘Lost in Time’

Ever been Lost, alone and afraid? Have you ever felt like everyone is against you? Ganging up against you? That feeling that the ground you trust is falling off and can’t hold you? And your belief and support systems stop making sense?

That is what a new Kenyan movie titled Lost in Time – a psychological thriller – is all about.

The movie will take movie lovers on a journey that unravels the mysteries of Sam, a 33-year-old, who is fighting his past, current and future fears.

Sam is constantly dreaming of the day he almost lost his then 6-year-old daughter at his late mother’s memorial in his father’s home.

He fights to forget that memory, living a life of paranoia as he seeks to protect her.

He wants what is best for his family and after the death of his father; he can now move back to Nairobi with his wife Judy and daughter Sifa.

Sam has a friend in Michael, who willingly lets out his servant’s quarter (SQ) to him as he offers him a partnership in his firm to help him establish himself.

TICKET PRICES

Sam soon realizes that there is a strange activity going on at Michael’s house and his inquisitive nature, disappearance of his daughter and the weird Dr Lillian Kareithi, wife to Michael, pushes him to breaking into the house to get to the bottom of it all.

The 105 minutes movie has been directed by Peter Kawa, a double award winning actor and one of the most prolific arts enthusiasts in the Kenyan entertainment Scene.

The movie premiered on October 24, 2019 at ANGA Cinema, Diamond Plaza 2 Parklands.

But for those who missed out, Film Lab will screen the movie again on November 2 (5pm and 7pm) and on November 3 (3pm and 5pm) at the same venue.

Tickets can be purchased through the M-Pesa Till Number 956820

Advance tickets are retailing at Sh 1,000 while at the gates they will be retailing at Sh 1,500.