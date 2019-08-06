Here are the upcoming Kenyan artistes who will backup Konshens in Nairobi

Jamaican artist Garfield Spence popularly known as Konshens has finally revealed his two choices of Kenyan vocalists who will act as his backup singers during his upcoming concert in Nairobi on September 7.

Last week, the popular dancehall artist said he was looking for two talented singers while also promising to have at least a three-hour show with 30 minutes exclusively dedicated to showcasing the amazing talents Kenya has as a country.

The Bubble Gym hit maker also said he is willing to work with the vocalists to produce and release a song for them.

“Singers in KENYA?? Like real vocalists? Think I’m gonna do a singers competition where 2 winners get to be my backing vocalists on my show the 7th and maybe get to perform solo too?? And maybe have me produce and release a song for them too,” tweeted Konshens.

His first pick is a singer-songwriter who goes by the name Sechi Love. His bio doesn’t say much but he has a single which he released last year called All I Want is You.

Listen to this 😳😳. Congrats bro, 1 down 1 to go. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/vJ7jzxmjie — KONSHENS (@konshens) August 4, 2019

His second pick is Pryshon who is also a singer-songwriter, recording and performing artiste, whose debut single, Usiku na Mchana, was released in 2018.

She has also worked with other artistes and groups, including Le Band and another upcoming artiste Jerry Ogallo.

And just like that. 2 of 2. WOW KENYA. Lets go. Check ur DM @PryshonKe https://t.co/Gf0FIBjJ0d — KONSHENS (@konshens) August 4, 2019

Last month, Konshens gushed about Kenya’s latest sensational group Ethic Entertainment after Homeboyz radio presenter G-Money did a remix of the group’s latest song Figa and shared it with Konshens.

The Jamaican artiste will be live in concert on September 7, at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi, Kenya for Hype Fest.

Others who will be perform at concert organized by Hype Fest group include Ethic, Gwaash, Ochungulo Family, Chris Kaiga, Sailors, Sol Generation’s Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller.