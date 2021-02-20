Hellon hints at contesting for the presidency





Saxophonist Joseph Hellon has announced his intent to vie for the presidency in Kenya come 2022.

He made the announcement during an interview with Radio Jambo and if he formalizes his bid will join a number of politicians who have publicly expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They include Deputy President William Ruto plus former vice-presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, and Mukhisa Kituyi.

Hellon is yet to announce which political party he will use for his presidential bid.

Also an Apostle at the finger of God church in Nairobi, Hellon added during the interview he’d lost touch with his former friends Quincy Timberlake and Esther Arunga.

“I mostly do virtual sermons and prayers considering the Covid-19 times,” he explained.

This trio was surrounded by controversy a decade ago amid claims Hellon was operating a cult-like religious outfit in his house.

Amid the storm, Arunga lost her job as a television anchor and relocated alongside her husband Quincy to Australia, where he was arrested and is currently battling murder charges.

“December 2010 was the last time we spoke (with Timberlake),” claimed Hellon.”He wanted to be spiritually helped and as a man of God, I couldn’t refuse to help him. There are people who knew him as a con man, I knew him as my class two desk mate but I never knew he was a con man.