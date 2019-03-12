Join our WhatsApp Channel
Hawk-eyed Kenyan catches Betty Kyallo ‘cheating’ on her age

By David Kwalimwa March 12th, 2019 1 min read

K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo claims she is turning 30 this week, but according to a hawk eyed Kenyan, she might be older.

On Monday, the celebrated anchor tweeted that she is soon hitting 30 and that her biggest achievement so far was opening her beauty pallor.

She added that she will only be accepting gifts of non-monetary value.

However, soon after, a Kenyan by the name Merufinest1 dug deep into one of her past interviews and found something odd.

“In 2003, You were in Form 3 and you were 17 at the time. In 2019, 16 Years later you are tuning 30… How?? 17+ 16 =,” he wondered.

He even had a video clip of a young Kyallo in one of her previous interviews saying that in 2003 she was in Form Three.

Kyallo laughed it off and answered him that in 2005 she was in Form Three.

“I was in form 3, 2005. X+y=???.”

Betty Mutei Kyalo was born in 1989 in Ongata Rongai,  in Kajiado County.

In most of her interviews, just like the one above, she narrates how in 2005 when she was in Form 3, something tragic happened to her.

“While crossing the road from Railway Station to Gill House in Nairobi, on my way to meet up with a friend for lunch, I was hit by a Double M bus. I fell to the ground and I was dragged under. I was a mess,” she says in most of her interviews.

Maybe on the said clip, she was in a mess and couldn’t recall the year well.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

