Has Nadia dumped Indian bae for Arrow Bwoy?

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami performs at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami performs at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO





Has singer Nadia Mukami dumped her Indian bae in favour of colleague Ali Yusuf, aka Arrow Bwoy?

This appears to be the case at the very least if her messaging on Instagram is to be considered.

Nadia posted a picture capturing herself being cradled and exchanging a kiss with Arrow Bwoy.

She wears a mustard booty shorts and a bra top while Arrow Bwoy only has on a beach short.

“My hardworking, patient, pure-hearted handsome man! Baba Safari Aka Kindu wakwa,” wrote Nadia Mukami.

As expected the post left tongues wagging on social media with netizens wondering if the two are together.

“Watu walikuwa na hopes hapo Mwihoko Umesema waambie serikali nini?” asked Chris Kirwa.

“Sawa tu @nadia_mukami… hata sijaskia vibaya,” said Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni.

“Mapenzi yana raha ❤,” wrote carey_priscilla.

“Kumbe ile tizi ya gym alikua anapiga ni ww ulikua unapigiwa, “commented symonizack.

“Aaaaaah vipi ule mhindi kuliendaje kwani,” said phay_hennings.

“Yani this is the person you have been dating this whole time? Haya jibambeni ❤” responded Mwangi.liz_shiko.

The two have been rumoured to have been dating before following their close relationship however during a media interview Nadia claimed that they were just good friends. However she admitted that they tried dating but it did not work at the time.

Two months ago Mukami came out to suggest that she was in a relationship with a man of Asian origin.