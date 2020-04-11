Harmonize shows off his newly-acquired mansion

Tanzanian singer Harmonize appears to be doing well for himself weeks after settling a huge debt he owed his former record label Wasafi.

Harmonize flaunted his newly acquired mansion to his fans on Instagram.

The house also doubles up as the headquarters for his record label Konde Music Worldwide.

The house has a swimming pool with the its compound lined up with luxurious cars.

View this post on Instagram @kondegang 🏯🐘 A post shared by KONDEBOY (@harmonize_tz) on Apr 10, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

The Uno hit maker paid off a Sh26.8 million to his former boss, singer Diamond Platnumz after terminating his 15 year contract with the popular stable.

He submitted a termination request and the label initiated the process even as the singer accused the top managers at WCB of trying to complicate matters to frustrate his exit.

However, his decision to part ways with WCB meant he had to compensate the label to the tune of TSh600 million (an equivalent of Ksh26.8 million) based on the exit clause on his recording deal.

He risked having the record label own the copyright to all his songs that they produced had he failed to pay off the debt, prompting him to go on a fundraising spree to settle the debt.

He is reported to have sold three of his uncompleted houses and parcels of land to offset the debt.