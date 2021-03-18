Harmonize mourns Magufuli with premium tears

Tanzanian musician Harmonize during rehearsal at the Eldoret Sports Club Grounds on November 03, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

A video showing bongoflava musician Harmonize weeping uncontrollably reportedly after learning of the death of Tanzania President John Magufuli has gone viral social media.

Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul, shared the recorded video on Instagram.

Despite a dark background, the Aiyola hitmaker is seen wailing while shouting “Noooooo!”

This video has since been deleted.

Harmonize was, alongside fellow musicians Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba, among the few musicians known to be close to the fallen Head of State.

The trio was a common fixture during President Magufuli’s campaigns ahead of the 2020 elections.

They joined the President on the campaign trail between June and October of 2020 where they would first entertain and charge up the crowd before the President rose to speak.

Harmonize also released a song to specifically praise Magufuli during his first term in office between 2015 and 2020.

The song is a corrupted version of the Kwangwaru hit he sang alongside Diamond.

In the hit which Magufuli was severally seen dancing to in public, Harmonize repeatedly praises the deceased Prersident for developing the country. He terms him as a ‘Mchapakazi’ (a hardworking leader).

I wish ningemwona Magufuli, Nipige magoti, Nimpongeze hadharani (I wish I would see Magufuli, kneel down before him and praise him in public),” part of song’s lyrics state.

Diamond and Ali Kiba have also publicly mourned the deceased leader on social media.