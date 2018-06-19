Harmonize in a gym with his Italian bae. PHOTO | SCREENSHOTSHarmonize in a gym with his Italian bae. PHOTO | SCREENSHOTS
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Tanzanian singer Harmonize appears to be a good student of the erotic ways of his boss and mentor Diamond Platinumz.

The musician recently shared on Instagram a video of himself and his Italian girlfriend sharing a steamy moment at the gym.

The Wasafi Records signed artiste excited  fans with the short Insta Story video of himself on a bench press as his Italian girlfriend sits suggestively close to his crotch.

The singer then goes ahead to playfully tickle her girlfriend on either sides of her waist.

The ‘Kwangaru’ hit maker was earlier this year filmed in a room together with Diamond Platinumz in the company of a light skinned woman.

Diamond and the young girl were engaging in different intimate scenes while Harmonize sat on the couch near the bed.

