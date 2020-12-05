Harmonize facing divorce after ‘secret daughter’ revelations





Instagram was set ablaze after Tanzania’s Bongo flava artiste Harmonize, real name Rajabu Abdul Kahali, revealed that he had sired a daughter over a year ago with another woman.

It is unclear if his wife Sarah knew about it before his revelation but it was a punch in the gut of his ardent fans who have held Harmonize to the highest standards on and off stage.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he first started by apologising to his wife, loved ones led by his daughter, Zulekha, whom he felt compelled to hide from the world for fear of being chastised.

“The truth will set you free. It doesn’t matter to what extent, or the timing, but I believe by putting this out there I will feel liberated. First off let me start by saying I’m sorry to my Princess for not ever being proud of you for one year and seven months. Forgive me for not sparing time to check on you when you were sick for fear of jeopardizing my current relationship,” he wrote.

He continued: “Forgive me my daughter for making you feel like you came into this world by mistake. You didn’t get a chance to feel your father’s warm embrace. I kept you hidden from the world and you missed out on all the fame that I, your father, have been blessed with.”

Harmonize did, however, reveal that despite keeping Zulekha a secret, he still provided for her and her mother financially but faulted himself for not being physically present for her.

The revelation by the Konde Gang CEO sent shock waves across the entertainment industry and lit social media coming after he tied the knot with his Italian lover Sarah Michelotti in 2019.

Harmonize made it clear that he had informed her of the begotten child and had profusely apologised to her for his indiscretion.

“Zulekha is my first love, whom I kept hidden from the world because I was in a relationship with another woman for a very long time,” part of the post read.

But in a rejoinder on her Instagram page hours later, Sarah posted what seemed like evidence suggesting that Harmonize is not the father of the baby as he claimed.

In a lengthy Instagram post of her own, the Italian national posted her message in Swahili negating all her husband’s claims leaving their fans in confusion.

“People are really desperate, you’ve done a DNA test twice on the baby and the results came back negative, showing that you’re not the father. But since you’ve failed to father a child of your own you are now claiming someone else’s baby,” read the post by Sarah.

She attached photos of an alleged paternity test to support her position.

She instead accused Harmonize of lying to his fans.

Another post that followed hours later seemed to suggest that she was leaving the Bongo star.

“I loved you for the person I thought you were, I gave you all the happiness which you failed to reciprocate. You’ve revealed to me that you are a man with no respect, a liar, someone who doesn’t know how to keep a wife like me or to be proud of the person who gave you a good life,” read the post.

It went on; “I’ve been through a lot in this fake relationship x marriage. If I reveal everything everyone will be shocked. You are two-faced. You didn’t even appreciate what I did for you and now it is too late. Life will teach you the lessons you deserve for what you’ve done and now I will be focusing on my life.” read the post.

Could this be the end of Harmonize and Sarah or it’s just another publicity stunt?