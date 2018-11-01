Harmonize to rock Eldoret during ‘Chaget Festival’

The Tanzanian artiste has urged his fans to fill up the event venue with advance ticket going for Sh500 and VIP tickets retailing at Sh2,000.





Celebrated bongo flava artiste Harmonize is set to perform in Eldoret this coming Saturday during the inaugural Chaget Festival.

The Wasafi Records musician has promised to thrill his Kenyan fans during the event organised by Shado Events Initiative.

While confirming his availability at the event in an Instagram video posted on his official account, Harmonize urged his fans to fill up the Eldoret Sports Club Grounds, which is the venue for the event.

“I will be performing live in Eldoret on Saturday 3rd November. Tell a friend to tell a friend because I will be there,” said the Kwangaru hit maker in the short video clip.

BROWN JACKET

The event organiser Omondi Wa Mercedes of Shado Events Initiative told Nairobi News that, the event seeks to celebrate the Kalenjin culture of wearing the now famous brown jacket.

“It is believed that every Kalenjin has a chaget (jacket) in their wardrobe. On this note, the event targets to create a platform to highlight major issues touching our youths and the general public like empowerment and investment. Come join us in celebrating culture, empowering fellow Kenyans and having fun,” he said.

On Wednesday, Fly Tristar Head of Marketing, Donald Kigali, said that the airline will fly Harmonize to Eldoret from Nairobi and back.



TICKET PRICES

“I can confirm that as Fly Tristar we shall be flying with Harmonize to Eldoret on Friday and back after the event. For the lovers of bongo music and particularly Harmonize come catch him in live performance at the Eldoret Sports Club,” said Kigali.

Mr Omondi said that local artistes set to perform at the event include Sweet Star, Kapkoma Lady and Olessos Melodies among others.

Gates open on Saturday 6pm. Advance tickets will cost Sh500 while VIP tickets will retail at Sh2,000.

Born Rajab Abdul Kahali, Harmonize started his music career in 2011 has previously performed in Nairobi and Mombasa.

However, his first recordings did not hit. He broke even in 2015 when he joined Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Classic recording label.