Harmonize drops legal suit against ex-girlfriend





Tanzanian musician Rajab Abdul, who is best known to his Kenyan fans by the stage name Harmonize, says he has dropped charges against his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula.

The Atarudi hitmaker had sued her ex alongside her daughter whom he accused of leaking pictures of him in a compromising position.

To this, Kajala, an actress, was, alongside her daughter, arrested and questioned by police, before being released on bail.

But now, almost two months down the line, and Harmonize who’s had his fair share of challenges in his private life, has announced a change of heart.

“I have forgiven Kajala and Paula because I don’t want any court cases. I have made the decision, so life moves on. So I don’t want to hear anything about the matter,” he told a Tanzanian magazine Ijumaa.

The singer has also refused to rule out a reunion with Pauline.

The court case was the latest in a series of challenges for Harmonize who is still smarting from a public break-up with his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti.

The break-up at some point turned nasty with the Italian lady appearing to blast him in public.

“Don’t waste your time trying to fix your past … Because your past is already gone,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Michelotti is said to have quit the relationship after Harmonize confessed to siring a daughter with another lady.