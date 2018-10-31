Harmonize denies rumours of breakup with Italian girlfriend

Bongo flava star Harmonize has revealed that he hasn’t yet broken up with his Italian girlfriend Sarah but they aren’t together.

Lately the two lovebirds, who have been a trending topic in the Tanzanian showbiz circles, haven’t been spotted together.

The two have neither been flaunting their photos on social media, leading to speculations that they may have parted ways.

STILL A COUPLE

However, while speaking to Wasafi TV, Harmonize explained the situation that has separated them for a while.

“Mimi nilisafiri nilikuwa Marekani mwezi mzima, pia yeye amesafiri yupo Italy, muda kidogo umepita. Nadhani tuko sawa tu, tuko pamoja kila mtu yupo busy. Hivi ni vitu vinavyotokea lakini we are cool we are family, we still a couple. Tunaongea halafu kuna video call sasa,” Harmonize said.

The couple has been dating for almost a two years now and there have been plans to marry soon.