Harmomize finally pays off Sh26 million debt owed to Diamond’s record label

Bongo flava singer Harmonize is finally a ‘free’ man after he finished paying off the Sh26.8 million debt he owed to his former boss at Wasafi Records, singer Diamond Platinumz.

Harmonize made the revelation on Saturday during his well-attended Afro-East album launch party held at Milimani City, Dar es Salaam, which attracted prominent personalities including Tanzanian Minister for Communication, Art and Culture, Harrison Mwakyembe.

The launch was hosted by Cloud FM radio presenter Diva who at one point during the launch sought to establish if he had settled the Tsh600 milion bill with the WCB record label owned by Diamond.

“Niwashukuru uogozi wangu wa zamani (WCB) na wa sasa kwa kunivumilia kwani imetumika busara kubwa hadi kumaliza deni. Nimelipa kidogo kidogo kwa kuuza baadhi ya vitu vyangu hichi na hichi hadi sasa nimefanikiwa kulipa deni lote” Harmonize answered.

Last year while in the fourth year of his 15-year contract with the popular stable that had catapulted him to fame, the bongo artiste opted to quit, leaving his fans and the music industry in shock.

The Kainama hitmaker submitted a termination request and the label initiated the process even as the singer accused the top managers at WCB of trying to complicate matters to frustrate his exit.

However, his decision to part ways with WCB meant he had to compensate the label to the tune of TSh600 million (an equivalent of Ksh26.8 million) based on the exit clause on his recording deal.

He risked having the record label own the copyright to all his songs that they produced had he failed to pay off the debt, prompting him to go on a fundraising spree to settle the debt.

Harmonize said he sold three of his houses, a piece of land and many other assets to raise the huge amount.

Source informed Nairobi News that his Italian girlfriend Sarah, who was among those who reportedly advised him to ditch the label owing to ‘unfavorable terms,’ played a crucial role in helping him pay the huge debt.

By the time of his departure, Harmonize was reported to be the second highest grossing artiste under Wasafi after his then boss Diamond.