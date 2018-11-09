Hamisa Mobetto parades her new boo after dumping Diamond

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto has found a new man whom she says is making her love life in America.

Hamisa left Tanzania in October to tour across the United States – a trip that is rumoured to be sponsored by her new catch. She is also making guest appearances at events there.

A video of the couple engaging in public display of affection has stirred chatter on social media.

Hamisa shared a photo on Instagarm of the two of them together holding each other in a loving embrace. She is however still keeping his name under wraps.

“Roho Mkalia Moyo,” wrote Hamisa followed by an arrow in the middle heart emoji.

Hamisa seems to have now put her breakup with bongo star Diamond Platnumz in the back burner.

In a recent interview, she termed Diamond ‘a bad omen’ that had stopped her from exploiting her potential.