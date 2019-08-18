Gun owners’ association defends DJ Moh Spice over pistol incident

The incident that led to the arrest of popular reggae deejay Nicholas Mugo Mwangi, also known as DJ Moh Spice, for displaying a pistol tucked under his belt was unnecessary, the Chairman of the National Gun Owners Association of Kenya, Anthony Wahome, has said.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Mr Wahome said that the incident was ‘overhyped’ by Kenyans on social media prompting police to arrest the deejay for something that he did not do intentionally.

Mr Wahome explained that DJ Moh Spice was not brandishing the gun but it was the action of outstretching his hand to hold a glass at DJ Kym Nickdee’s mouth that exposed his concealed firearm.

“In the case of the deejay I think the issue was overhyped by Kenyans online. He was not intentionally displaying the weapon or brandishing it. It’s because his shirt went up and it was revealed. And I am surprised that the DCI says that it is upon us to determine what should be done to him,” said Mr Wahome.

“We do have internal self-regulatory mechanisms guided by our constitution. However, not all gun holders are members of the association. If a member comes at our shooting range and behaves unethical or uses his or her firearm carelessly then we take action. But over and above, if the person commits a criminal act then the law of the land will take effect,” he added.

ARRESTED

Following the incident, DJ Moh Spice arrested and his firearm and ammunition confiscated.

However, the DJ was later released on police bond with no criminal charges, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) saying that he had no case to answer on accusation of firearm licensing.

The also revealed that the entertainer is a licensed firearm holder, stating that it is upon the National Gun Owners Association of Kenya to determine what to do with him being a member.