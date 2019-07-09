Gravitti Band assembles star-studded cast to celebrate their musical journey – PHOTOS

That togetherness can take people very far and achieve so much, was the main goal behind the concert “Force of Gravitti” organized jointly by Alliance Francaise and Gravitti Band last Friday in Nairobi.

The band, which has been together for the past 14 years, has performed with and for various local artistes, bands and even curtain raised for international artiste in the country.

Together with the French College they put together a night of pure magic, highlighting their musical journey over the years.

Gravitti Band, which is one of Kenyans local Reggae bands, has cut a niche for itself with hit after hit.

On this evening they brought together established and upcoming artistes to share the stage with them.

Likes of guitarists Mutinda and Barbara Guantai took to the stage to warm up the crowd.

Guitarist Marcus Kamau also thrilled the audience with his mastery of Sheng in his songs Gitonga and Randa Randa.

Lydia Dola, Judith Bwire and Suzzana Owiyo tuned up some western beats while the famous boy band Yunasi climaxed with their hit song Usilewe.

Wyre the Lovechild, the energetic and legendary genge icon, moved the crowd with a perform of several of his famous.

Finally on stage was the headline act of Gravitti Band who took the crowd on a musical journey from their earlier tracks to covers of famous reggae tracks.

The unity showed by all these artistes showed the potential for all out local concert from start to finish.