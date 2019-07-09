Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Chillax

Gravitti Band assembles star-studded cast to celebrate their musical journey – PHOTOS

By Francis Nderitu, @kijananderitu July 9th, 2019 1 min read

That togetherness can take people very far and achieve so much, was the main goal behind the concert “Force of Gravitti” organized jointly by Alliance Francaise and Gravitti Band last Friday in Nairobi.

The band, which has been together for the past 14 years, has performed with and for various local artistes, bands and even curtain raised for international artiste in the country.

OTHER ARTICLES

Suzanna Owiyo performs during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens, Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU 
Suzanna Owiyo performs during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens, Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Together with the French College they put together a night of pure magic, highlighting their musical journey over the years.

Gravitti Band, which is one of Kenyans local Reggae bands, has cut a niche for itself with hit after hit.

Wyre the Lovechild performs on stage during the Force of Gravitti concert at Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Wyre the Lovechild performs on stage during the Force of Gravitti concert at Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

On this evening they brought together established and upcoming artistes to share the stage with them.

Likes of guitarists Mutinda and Barbara Guantai took to the stage to warm up the crowd.

Filah Tuju (far left) backed by a full band during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens, Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Filah Tuju (far left) backed by a full band during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens, Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Guitarist Marcus Kamau also thrilled the audience with his mastery of Sheng in his songs Gitonga and Randa Randa.

Lydia Dola, Judith Bwire and Suzzana Owiyo tuned up some western beats while the famous boy band Yunasi climaxed with their hit song Usilewe.

Guitarist Lydia Dola performs on stage during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Guitarist Lydia Dola performs on stage during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Wyre the Lovechild, the energetic and legendary genge icon, moved the crowd with a perform of several of his famous.

Finally on stage was the headline act of Gravitti Band who took the crowd on a musical journey from their earlier tracks to covers of famous reggae tracks.

The unity showed by all these artistes showed the potential for all out local concert from start to finish.

Fans shake it on the down low during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Fans shake it on the down low during the Force of Gravitti concert held at Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Nairobi School rocked by bullying claims, victim in...