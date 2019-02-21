Grandpa Records counting huge losses after burglars steal expensive equipment





Grandpa Records CEO Refigah is counting huge losses after thugs broke into his studio situated in Olympic estate, Kibra on Tuesday night and wiped clean the premise.

According to Refigah, the burglars made away with equipment valued at Sh1.5 million.

The thieves, who must have had a good idea of the premise, broke a humongous steel padlock of the main gate to gain access into the front door of the studio where they cut through sophisticated locks without triggered the alarm system.

Narrating the incident to Nairobi News, Refigah said he learnt of the break in on Wednesday morning after he received a phone call from the producer who was reporting to work as usual.

INSIDE JOB

“They stole all equipment, from the mixer, sound card, compressor, three set of recording microphones, sound systems and two monitors. We are talking of a loss of about Sh1.5 million shillings,” Refigah said.

Refigah, who relocated the studio four years ago from Kibera Plaza, believes the break in could be an inside job as the estate is relatively secure.

“We suspect this could be an inside job because this has never happened since we moved here,” he said.

RELAUNCH

To support his claims, the former rapper added that the burglars struck just a day before the installation of CCTV cameras in the studio was set to begin.

Refigah says he has reported the matter to Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi and that the police have already commenced their investigations.

The incident comes just weeks after the music recording studio relaunched with the introduction of two new upcoming artistes Msitony and Niweti.

Last year August, singer Naiboi and producer Cedo lost equipment worth Sh800,000 after burglars broke into their Pacho Entertainment Studio.