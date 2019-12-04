Grandpa Records boss Refigah unveils East African Nubians Awards – PHOTOS

Grandpa Records CEO Refigah has unveiled the East African Nubians Award (EANA) 2019.

The music producer has said the initiative is aimed at honouring individuals in the corporate and community based organization in the Nubian community in East Africa.

“The gala dinner will bring to life Nubian Culture including, fashion, cuisines, music and dance. It is also a platform of unity for Nubians living and working in the diaspora,” Refigah explained.

The Award has six categories namely – Community Distinction Award, Community Service Award, Sports Personality Award, Traditional Cultural Personality Award (male and female) and the Lifetime Award.

The award process will be handled by an Academic panel, although members of the public will also have an opportunity to vote through the EANA website.

The gala dinner will be hosted on December 28, 2019 at the Panari Hotel along Mombasa road and promises to be a memorable night for the record label that once produced renown household names in the music industry including DNA, Kenrazy, Visita and Dufla Diligon.

However, Refigah’s award winning record label has in the recent past gone through a rough patch, including mass defection of artistes signed up to the label.

GRANDPA BUSINESS EMPIRE

Then in February this year, the business suffered a major setback after burglars broke into the studio which located in Olympic estate, Kibra and stole equipment worth Sh1.5 million.

Grandpa Records reopened its doors two months after the incident at a new location in Magiwa estate, Ngumo.

The new studio premises also houses the label’s Public Relation Marketing, firm, Grandpa Dynamics.

Refigah has since spread his business interest to real estate under Grandpa Suites.

Among the property already under Grandpa Suites’ portfolio are furnished apartments within the proximity of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

The East African Nubians Award now becomes the record label’s latest business venture which will partner with Nubians living in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.